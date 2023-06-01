What to use for a PC backup? The possible solutions

Among the options to evaluate if you want to recover an old PC there is also that of using specific software to make them become low-cost NAS, perhaps for your own backups. But what to do if you don’t have old “forklifts”?
The first approach, but also the most expensive, is to buy a NAS and make your own backups through this dedicated device, but if you have a “forklift” you will discover that among the various ways to recover an old PC there is also the possibility of converting it into a NAS using software or even operating systems completely dedicated to this purpose .
A decidedly cheaper option is to equip yourself with an additional drive and maybe a dock to connect it on the fly and save your backup on a dedicated drive, safe offline.
In this regard, you might also consider the idea of a USB drivecertainly more practical even if it could cost a little more.
Last option is to rely directly on the Cloud buying space on a trusted service or, even better, if the data you want to protect is particularly important, you could evaluate the idea of performing multiple backups in different ways, for example relying on the Cloud and a USB drive to keep locally. To you the choice!