What to use for a PC backup? The possible solutions

What to use for a PC backup? The possible solutions

Among the options to evaluate if you want to recover an old PC there is also that of using specific software to make them become low-cost NAS, perhaps for your own backups. But what to do if you don’t have old “forklifts”?

The first approach, but also the most expensive, is to buy a NAS and make your own backups through this dedicated device, but if you have a “forklift” you will discover that among the various ways to recover an old PC there is also the possibility of converting it into a NAS using software or even operating systems completely dedicated to this purpose .

A decidedly cheaper option is to equip yourself with an additional drive and maybe a dock to connect it on the fly and save your backup on a dedicated drive, safe offline.

In this regard, you might also consider the idea of a USB drivecertainly more practical even if it could cost a little more.

Last option is to rely directly on the Cloud buying space on a trusted service or, even better, if the data you want to protect is particularly important, you could evaluate the idea of ​​performing multiple backups in different ways, for example relying on the Cloud and a USB drive to keep locally. To you the choice!

