Forza Horizon 5 has more than 28 million players

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 28 million players

As several users on social media have pointed out, Forza Horizon 5’s driver count continues to grow rapidly. Eight months ago, we reported that the game had reached a staggering 20 million players, which is faster than Forza Horizon 4 hit the 10 million player milestone.

Since then, new gamers have arrived at an average monthly rate of one million users, meaning Forza Horizon 5 has now surpassed 28 million drivers.

We believe this number will continue to climb, as Playground Games has now revealed that they will be announcing and showcasing the game’s second expansion tomorrow (February 23 at 18:00 CET).The first extension is brilliantHot Wheels(check out our review), it did leak ahead of the announcement. This time around, Playground Games seems to be airtight, and there aren’t even any good rumors of what to expect.

Do you have any particular hopes for the second expansion for Forza Horizon 5?

