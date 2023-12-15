Home » European Union starts accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova
European Union starts accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova

© ABACA

Major surprise at the European summit in Brussels: the heads of state and government have given the green light to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. Georgia becomes a candidate country and Bosnia-Herzegovina is given the prospect of accession talks. European Council President Charles Michel announced this on X (Twitter).

Source: BELGA

Yesterday at 6:49 PM

The decision to open talks with Ukraine threatened to overshadow the entire summit. 26 of the 27 leaders wanted to respond to the European Commission’s recommendation, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was reluctant. On Thursday morning he said he would make it a matter of principle.

But around 6:30 PM Michel’s surprising tweet stated that the leaders had given their approval. So the decision was made much faster and much more smoothly than expected.

“This is a clear sign of hope for their peoples and for our continent,” Michel wrote in his tweet, referring to all the countries on which the leaders have decided.

