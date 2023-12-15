Royal family poses in festive attire for the tenth Christmas card

© Royal Palace

The Royal Palace has sent out its annual Christmas cards. In the photo, King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their four-headed offspring pose sweetly next to each other in (summer) festive clothes.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM

It is the tenth Christmas card since Philip became king. For the occasion, the royal palace also shared the family’s very first card on Instagram, dating from 2013. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde appear to have changed little, but their children are barely recognizable. From left to right you recognize Eléonore (15), Gabriel (20), Filip (63), Mathilde (50), Elisabeth (22) and Emmanuel (18).

The new photo was taken at the end of this summer at the castle of Laeken.

