Belgian shorttrackers to the semi-finals of the mixed relay in Seoul

Hanne Desmet in archive image. — © Getty Images

The Belgian mixed relay team has qualified for the semi-finals during the short track world cup competitions in Seoul, South Korea. Hanne and Stijn Desmet, Tineke den Dulk and Adriaan Dewagtere finished second behind Italy.

Third and fourth places went to Kazakhstan and Ukraine. The first two countries progressed further. Thirteen countries appeared at the start for the event in the South Korean capital.

After three World Cup competitions, Belgium occupies sixth place in the mixed competition. China, first in the rankings, was disqualified in the quarter-finals because the quartet changed hands half a round too early. The best eight qualify for the world championships, which will be held in Rotterdam in three months.

In the individual tournament, Stijn Desmet qualified for the 1,500 meter semi-final during the morning session of the opening day. Hanne Desmet secured a place in the quarter-finals in the 1,000 meters. Stijn Desmet finished second in his series, Hanne Desmet won her series with a lead of more than one and a half seconds.

