FARC dissidents in Cali? Allusive banner appeared in a neighborhood

The community of the Altos de Santa Elena neighborhood in the city of Cali was surprised and worried after the appearance of a banner alluding to the FARC dissidents.

This sign that is hanging on a wall in the neighborhood has the legend “we continue to comply, here we continue to build the new Colombia” and has the supposed signature of the Western Bloc Commander Jacobo Arenas.

The community of the Altos de Santa Elena neighborhood is concerned about the safety of all the inhabitants of said sector, and they question what the security measures will be for the sector.

Until the time of publishing this note, the Cali authorities had not commented on the matter. News in development.

