Evacuation of citizens from Sudan: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue cooperation

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday thanked Saudi Arabia for its cooperation in the evacuation of Pakistani citizens during the civil war in Sudan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, expressed good wishes for the leaders and people of Saudi Arabia on Eid and hoped for more cooperation with the kingdom on the withdrawal of Pakistanis from Sudan. has been revealed.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto thanked Saudi Arabia for its assistance in the issue of the evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Sudan, while the two foreign ministers also agreed on the need for closer cooperation on this issue.

According to the statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the two foreign ministers also discussed measures to stop the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, end violence and protect Sudanese citizens and immigrants.

Evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Sudan

The Pakistani ambassador said on Sunday that the evacuation process has been started to bring the Pakistanis stuck in Sudan to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Sudan, Mir Behrouz, has said that after a short ceasefire in Sudan, the clashes are likely to continue.

Pakistani Ambassador Mir Behrouz said while talking to Arab News on the phone, “We have sent two buses to Port Sudan, while eight more buses are parked in my residence.”

According to him, ‘five of these buses have a capacity of 50 passengers which are full and ready to depart.’

He further said that these persons will travel to Jeddah before leaving for Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistani ambassador in Khartoum, Mir Behrouz, confirmed to Independent Urdu reporter Mona Khan that the evacuation of Pakistani citizens is starting from Sunday. ‘

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announced the ‘safe evacuation’ of 91 of its own citizens, along with citizens of Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso. what was

In response to a question, Mir Behrooz said that ‘only one Pakistani girl was on board the plane with the Saudi passengers.’

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office has said about the Pakistani girl who left Sudan along with the Saudi passengers, “The Pakistani girl who arrived in Saudi Arabia is employed in the Saudi airline.”

Pakistani ambassador in Khartoum Mir Behruz said that Pakistan is trying to evacuate its citizens. “The Pakistani mission has a list of about 800 Pakistanis to evacuate.”

However, Pakistani Ambassador Mir Behruz Regi has told Arab News that there are about 1,300 Pakistanis in Sudan, some of whom are currently not ready to leave Sudan. The embassy is planning to give a deadline for the evacuation of such persons.’

According to Mir Behrouz, “High government officials including the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Foreign Minister and diplomats in Sudan and Saudi Arabia are participating in this process of evacuation and are keeping a close eye on it.”

Mir Bahruz further said that he is personally taking a large number of Pakistani citizens to Port Sudan.

Many countries around the world are continuing the process of evacuating their citizens from Sudan after the clashes between the warring factions of the Sudanese army last Tuesday.

Convoys of people leaving Sudan are seen heading from Khartoum to Port Sudan on April 23 (AFP). See also We reject the occupation policies in Jerusalem - Al-Ghad TV

Rescue operation of countries around the world

Several countries are conducting operations to evacuate their citizens or diplomatic staff by road, air and sea due to the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

According to the news agency AFP, Saudi Arabia was the first to evacuate more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, from Port Sudan on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia announced the ‘safe arrival’ of 91 Saudis and 66 nationals from 12 other countries, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso.

The US military sent three Chinook helicopters to evacuate US embassy staff from Khartoum.

More than 100 U.S. troops participated in the rescue operation to evacuate fewer than 100 people, which saw helicopters flying from Djibouti and Ethiopia to Sudan. He was on the ground in Sudan for less than an hour.

Several thousand US citizens with dual citizenship are believed to still be in the war-torn country.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

France has launched a ‘rapid evacuation operation’ to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff. About 250 French nationals are believed to be in Sudan.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sonak has said that the British Army has evacuated the staff of the British Embassy and their families from Sudan.

Turkey launched the operation early Sunday and evacuated some of its 600 citizens by road from two districts of Khartoum and the southern city of Madani.

The European Union, Germany, Italy, Greece and the Netherlands said on Friday that it was “trying to coordinate an operation to get its citizens out of two or four cities at extreme risk.”

Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sinan Majali said on Saturday that Oman has started the process of evacuating around 300 Jordanian citizens and is continuing to cooperate with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for this purpose.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Saaf said Iraqi embassy staff left Khartoum on Saturday, while 14 nationals arrived safely at a ‘safe location’ in Port Sudan on Sunday.

Lebanon says 60 civilians have left Khartoum by road and are safe before being evacuated by sea.