Everyone in the swimming pool in Vernio, the facility stormed over the weekend [notiziediprato.it]

The torrid heat prompted many people to cool off in the water of the newly inaugurated swimming pool. Long lines at the entrance

Over the weekend, over 500 people, to escape the torrid heat, chose the Vernio swimming pool, which has just been reopened to the public. Many young people but also families who have reached the plant in the center of Mercatale, between the river and the old Meucci factory, after the inauguration on Saturday which, with the mayor Morganti and the municipal council, was also attended by the president of the Region, Eugenio Giani.

“The reopening was much awaited – comments Morganti – despite some difficulties we managed to reopen the plant in time to offer an opportunity to those looking to escape the great heat of these days”.

The swimming pool, ordinarily, remains open from 10 to 19. Admission for the whole day costs 8 euros from Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday it costs 10 euros. For half a day you pay 6 euros. There is a special admission for families from Monday to Friday (30 euros for two adults and two children). Admission for free swimming is 7 euros for adults and 5 euros for children. Cards for free swimming and season tickets for adults and children are available.

The municipal administration has entrusted the management of the plant to the Essecinuoto association. The facility, with a large swimming pool measuring 6 by 12 meters and a smaller one, has undergone a total restyling thanks to an investment of approximately 570 thousand euros (with the integral maintenance of the bathing pools, the renewal of the water treatment plant and filtration systems). Approximately 370,000 euros were made available by the Tuscany Region for the implementation of the project, and over 200,000 euros were committed by the Municipality of Vernio.

In terms of infrastructure upgrading, a photovoltaic system was built for the production of electricity; a solar system for the production of domestic hot water; a system for the recovery of rainwater to feed the irrigation system.