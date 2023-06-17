Everyone talks about safety and everyone responds to emergencies——Lichuan County Red Cross launches “Safety Production Month” publicity campaign- ChinaDaily.com

June this year is the 22nd national “Safe Production Month”. In order to enhance the safety emergency awareness and ability of the whole people, carry forward the idea of ​​”life first, safety first”, and comprehensively build a solid line of defense for people’s safety, the Red Cross Society of Lichuan County launched a safety production month with the theme of “everyone pays attention to safety and responds to emergencies” promotional activity.

On the evening of June 16, the Red Cross Society of Lichuan County participated in the 2023 “Safety Production Month” Safety Publicity and Consultation Day event sponsored by the County Safety Production Committee Office in the Mingan Square of the county to contribute Red Cross power to “promoting safety and ensuring stability”.

At the event site, the Red Cross Society of Lichuan County disseminated relevant knowledge about safety production laws and regulations, self-rescue and mutual rescue, emergency avoidance, disaster prevention, reduction and relief, etc. According to statistics, more than 2,000 copies of red cross knowledge books, emergency rescue knowledge booklets, free blood donation, hematopoietic stem cell and organ donation leaflets were distributed in this event.

In the next step, the Red Cross Society of Lichuan County will also organize the Blue Sky Rescue Team and the Eagle Rescue Team to go deep into communities and towns and continue to carry out a series of activities with the theme of “everyone pays attention to safety and everyone meets emergency” to effectively improve people’s safety awareness and emergency response. Disposal capabilities, extensively create a strong atmosphere of “arrogance and complacency are the fuse of accidents, modesty and prudence are the paving stones of safety”, and contribute to the Red Cross’s strength in building a solid defense line for the people of the county.

(Tang Ying/photographed by Zhao Shizhong, Jiangxi reporter station of China Daily)

[Responsible editor: Shu Liang]