Forgot the password immediately after changing it? iOS 17 gives you 72 hours to undo iPhone passcode changes

Forgot the password immediately after changing it? iOS 17 gives you 72 hours to undo iPhone passcode changes

In order to ensure the security of iPhone use, it is better to change the mobile phone password regularly if possible. But what should I do if I forget the password immediately after changing it, resulting in the iPhone being unable to be unlocked? In the future, there will be some room for maneuver in iOS 17. iOS 17 will allow users to revoke the new password set by the iPhone within up to 72 hours after changing the password, and continue to use the old iPhone password.

Forgot the password immediately after changing it? iOS 17 gives you 72 hours to undo iPhone passcode changes

Some time ago, we shared a miraculous anecdote that happened in Japan. The netizen’s iPod touch was “sealed” 10 years ago because he entered the wrong password too many times, but this time he only needs to enter the correct password. iPod successfully opened the home screen 10 years ago. All the netizens were not optimistic that he could successfully unlock the device, but in the end he miraculously unlocked the iPod.
But not everyone is as lucky as that netizen, because in recent years people have to remember too many account passwords in their daily lives. What if we have just changed the iPhone password, but soon found that we have forgotten the new password? After iOS 17, there will be a new feature to solve the problem of forgetting the password.

Forgot the password immediately after changing it? iOS 17 gives you 72 hours to undo iPhone passcode changes
▲Image source:Yuri (Twitter/ @YuriRockinJapan)

According to a report by foreign media MacRumors, after iOS 17 users change their passwords, if they forget the new password set in the next 72 hours, they can use the previous old password to reset it. For some goldfish brain users who often forget things, they have more time to write down new passwords. If you forget the new password soon, you can also select the old password to reset it.

See also  Impact Deal: Italy stands out among the finalists of the European data-driven acceleration programme

Forgot the password immediately after changing it? iOS 17 gives you 72 hours to undo iPhone passcode changes
▲Image source: MacRumors

If the wrong password is entered and the iPhone is locked, you can click the “Try to reset password” option under “Forgot Password”, which will allow the user to enter the previous iPhone password to reset the new password.

Forgot the password immediately after changing it? iOS 17 gives you 72 hours to undo iPhone passcode changes
▲Image source: MacRumors

In addition, according to foreign media MacRumors, as of the first developer beta of iOS 17, it is still possible to use the iPhone’s passcode to change the Apple ID account password, although the Wall Street Journal reported in February that highlighted thieves monitoring iPhone usage in public. user’s passcode, then steal the iPhone and log into the device.
In an interview with Daring Fireball’s John Gruber last week, Apple’s software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that Apple is continuing to find other ways to fix the problem, but has so far made no changes.
iOS 17 will be released on iPhone XS and newer models later this year. There are currently free Apple developer accounts available to use the beta version for testing, but general users are advised to wait for the future official version of iOS 17.

