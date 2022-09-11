Home News Ewan McGregor opens the parade for the centenary of the Guzzi bikes in Mandello sul Lario
Ewan McGregor opens the parade for the centenary of the Guzzi bikes in Mandello sul Lario

Ewan McGregor opens the parade for the centenary of the Guzzi bikes in Mandello sul Lario

A spectacular parade, hundreds of motorcycles, historical models on the shores of the Lario: in Mandello sul Lario, the Lecco side of Lake Como, there is the motorcycle rally for the centenary of the Moto Guzzi bikes, around 70 thousand fans arrived from all over the world . The British actor Ewan McGregor opened the parade: the protagonist of Trainspotting and Star Wars also presented the new “V100”, visiting the factory, open to the public for the occasion, and the museum, with dozens of of historical specimens of the brand, all recently and perfectly restored, which make up a collection of world value.

