The former CEO of Hofer und Müller, Günther Helm, is making a remarkable career leap. While there was still speculation a few weeks ago that Helm would help Austrian real estate investor Rene Benko with his trading activities, the manager from Linz is moving to Riyadh with his family, where he will become CEO of the listed Saudi Arabian trading company Cenomi. Helm confirmed this to the OÖ Nachrichten on Sunday.