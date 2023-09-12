Ex-mayor of El Copey arrested for ‘sponsoring’ his sister-in-law’s campaign

On August 31, through a statement published on his profile Facebookthe former mayor of El Copey, Francisco Meza, resigned from his position. The resignation occurred after the past 8 of Junethe then president was captured in Valledupar for contracting with a company that he owned.

Meza has not remained ‘still’. Since he resigned he began to defend his management for 3 years and 8 months. He did it through Facebook. But in the midst of that defense he has also made it clear that his administration has a candidate. Is about Delkis Fernández Pereiraendorsed by the U party. Delkis is married to Javier Meza, brother of former mayor Francisco Meza.

“Understanding and understanding the decisions of our social leaders (…) Many of us there in Chimila (township) have requested a change in the distribution networks. (…) If God allows that in the woman’s time a man be chosen Delkis Fernandezit is a task that must be developed with greater zeal so that in Chimila the drinking water service is permanent and efficient“says the mayor in one of the videos, which he later deleted from the platform.

CONTROVERSIES

In the same videos, the president talks about the risks of returning to the past under the government of the Conservative party, “where there were no works for the municipality”. Meza refers to the candidacy of Assad Raish Gamezwho has the endorsement of the Conservative party and the support of the controversial Congressman Alfredo Ape Cuello.

In that candidacy are several former mayors who have also had trouble with the law. This is the case of former mayor Wilfrido Ruiz Rada, who was imprisoned for an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office for his alleged links with paramilitary groups. He was released due to lack of evidence.

It also adds former mayor Juan de Dios Pumarejocondemned in 2013 for the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation, and undue interest in the execution of contracts.

