Seven years in prison and nearly one billion in confiscation of the money used to commit the offense and, if this is not possible, the confiscation of the accused’s personal assets by equivalent.

This the penalty to the former director general of the Popolare di Vicenza imposed by the college chaired by judge Chiara Cuzzi onformer Dg Samuele Sorato in the first instance.

Prosecutors Gianni Pipeschi and Luigi Salvadori for Sorato had asked for 11 years and six 6 months in prison accused of forgery in prospectus, obstacle to surveillance and stock manipulation. The highest penalty because for the Sorato accusation it would have been the dominus of the mismanagement of the bank but also for the lack of cooperation of the accused who has never attended a single hearing.

The position of the former CEO had been removed from the main line of investigation due to his serious health conditions.

A condition that of Sorato, defended by the lawyers Alberto Berardi and Fabio Pinelli, which would have been used, according to the prosecution, to avoid being tried and also at the center of some investigations by the prosecutor that led to documenting some car trips of the accused as the one relating to the day before a hearing where the financials recorded a transfer from Venice to Milan in 2 hours and 13 minutes. Once the legitimate impediment was overcome, the process began.