Ex-Prime Minister Johnson resigns mandate – DW – 06/10/2023

The former British Prime Minister said he was very sad to be leaving Parliament, at least for the time being Boris Johnson with. “In an anti-democratic manner” he was being pushed out of the lower house by a tiny handful of people.

Johnson gave the reason for his resignation with immediate effect as a parliamentary committee’s investigation into the so-called “Partygate” scandal. He received a letter from the members of the body that made it clear “that they are determined to use the case against me to expel me from Parliament.” Johnson got ahead of himself.

At the same time, the 58-year-old emphasized that he had no understanding of the committee’s allegations. The latter had “still not provided the slightest evidence” that he “knowingly or negligently misled” – that is, lied to – Parliament.

Celebrations in the seat of government

After a string of scandals, Johnson had his in July 2022 Resignation from the office of Prime Minister explained – but he remained a member of parliament. In 2021 it became known that during the corona lockdowns at the seat of government in Downing Street, parties with a lot of alcohol had been celebrated again and again. Johnson denied that the corona rules he himself imposed were violated.

This is also where people party during lockdown: 10 Downing Street Bild: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A by-election is now due in Johnson’s north-west London constituency amid poor polls for the Conservative Tories. The former prime minister uses these values ​​to criticize his successor Rishi Sunak. By the time he (Johnson) left Downing Street, the Tories were only just behind the main opposition party, Labour. “That gap is now much bigger.”

