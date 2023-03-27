Home News Exception Regime celebrates one year of its implementation
This March 27, El Salvador marks one year since the Government implemented the Exception Regime, this after the country registered 62 homicides in a single day, an escalation in violent deaths that was orchestrated by terrorist structures.

«Exactly one year ago, we closed the day with 62 homicides. That was one of the most difficult days of my life and of this Government. Now, one year later, we closed with 0 homicides, and March 2023 is close to being the safest month in our entire history,” said President Nayib Bukele, referring to the days without homicides achieved through the Exception Regime.

To date, this security strategy has recorded 227 days without violent deaths since its entry into force, reports more than 66,000 captured gang members, and has historically reduced the daily murder rate to 0.6 and a homicide rate of 3.6 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

