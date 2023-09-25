Expect a Hotel Room Shortage During China’s Super Golden Week in Macau

China‘s Super Golden Week Approaching, Macau Hotels Struggle to Accommodate Visitors

Macau, China – As China‘s Super Golden Week approaches, hotels in Macau are once again facing a challenging task of accommodating the large influx of tourists. According to a report by “Sing Tao Daily” on Monday (September 25), this year marks the first National Day Golden Week after the return of the coronavirus epidemic. The Macau Tourism Bureau predicts a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting Macau during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays this year.

The Macau Tourism Bureau estimates that the average daily passenger volume in Macau may reach 100,000 during the Golden Week period. As of September 24, statistics from Sing Tao Daily reveal that almost all Macau casino hotels in Cotai are already fully booked. Popular hotel rooms, including those at the Venetian and The Parisian owned by Sands China, MGM Macau and MGM Cotai owned by MGM China, and Wynn Macau of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, have been sold out from September 30 to October 2.

Sands China President Wang Yingwei explained that this year’s National Day eve falls on the weekend and coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, resulting in an earlier start to the National Day Golden Week holiday. The Macau Tourism Bureau’s optimistic predictions for the number of arrivals during this period have led to a very positive booking situation for Sands hotels, with a booking rate exceeding 80% to 90%.

Ma Haowen, vice chairman of Success Global, the operator of the “Ponte 16” casino project in Macau, also commented on the overall growth trend of Macau’s gaming revenue in August. He mentioned that the summer vacation effect contributed to satisfactory revenue growth. However, due to recent typhoons and black rain, gaming revenue in September is expected to be flat on a monthly basis.

The upcoming Super Golden Week in China presents an exciting opportunity for Macau’s hospitality and tourism industry. Hotel rooms are in high demand, and it is advisable for tourists to secure their bookings well in advance. With the COVID-19 situation under control in China, many are eager to enjoy a well-deserved vacation during this extended holiday period.

