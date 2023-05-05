Expected investment boom for tourism by sea in the Adriatic – Veneto

news-txt”>

The investments launched or planned in infrastructure dedicated to tourism by sea in the Adriatic for the two-year period 2023-25 ​​amount to over 416 million euros. The estimate came from Risposte Turismo and is contained in the Adriatic Sea Tourism Report presented in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on the opening day of the sixth edition of the Adriatic Sea Forum.

According to the study, the cruise sector and the ferry segment will be the sectors that will benefit most from new investments in the current three-year period, totaling approximately 210 million euros. Among the most important investments, the new terminal of Marghera in Venice, that of Igoumenitsa and the new maritime station at Porto Corsini in Ravenna, but also the second maritime station in the port of Bari and the first maritime station in Split.

On the nautical front, Risposte Turismo has instead mapped over 206 million euros of investments, of which at least 182 million euros for the construction of new marinas and 24 million euros for the expansion of existing structures, including Marina Polesana and Marina Korkyra.

Among the flagship projects, Vlora Marina in Albania and Marina di Porto Baros in Rijeka, Croatia. Optimistic estimates also for ferries (+7.9% passengers handled) and above all for cruises: at the end of 2023 passengers will rise to 4.5 million (+29.3%) in the 32 cruise ports of the Adriatic, up by 29.3% on 2022, with 3,000 ship calls (+3.9%).