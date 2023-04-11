Home News Expected tomorrow in Vibo boat with migrants escorted by ‘Diciotti’ – Calabria
The expected arrival in the afternoon, the welcome has been arranged

(ANSA) – VIBO VALENTIA, APRIL 11 – The port of Vibo Valentia Marina has been identified as the final destination of about 400 migrants of various nationalities who find themselves on board a boat escorted by the Diciotti ship of the Coast Guard, after being rescued in a complex operation conducted in the Ionian Sea after being intercepted yesterday over a hundred miles southeast of Sicily. The arrival is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. At the end of a meeting between the Prefecture, the Municipality of Vibo, the forces of order, the civil protection, Asp and the Red Cross, the activities for the first reception have already been prepared. A temporary reception site has also been identified, located in a shed in the industrial area of ​​the Portosalvo district.

The landings at the port of Vibo Marina had occurred with a certain regularity between 2016 and 2017, when the airport was identified as an alternative landing destination to the usual ones.

Most of the migrants had been transferred to other regions of the Peninsula but a residual number, in particular unaccompanied minors, had remained housed in some structures in the area between Vibo Marina, Briatico, Nicotera, Arena, Brognaturo and in other centers as well. (HANDLE).

