Experience the Charm of Lijiang’s Traditional Culture at the 2023 “Our Festival·Qixi Festival” Event

Lijiang City to Host “Our Festival Qixi Festival” Event in 2023

Lijiang City in China is set to host the “Our Festival·Qixi Festival” event in 2023. The event, which will also be known as “Love in the ‘Qixi’ Jade Dragon,” is scheduled to take place at the Yulong Snow Mountain Scenic Area on August 22nd.

The festival aims to promote the rich heritage of Chinese traditional culture and contribute to the preservation and advancement of traditional festivals in the country. It will feature various activities, including Naxi wedding custom performances, folk song and dance performances, and an opportunity for visitors to experience intangible cultural heritage projects.

The event will be divided into two parts, with both online and offline components. Through online live broadcasts, viewers will have the chance to witness the stunning natural beauty of Lijiang and delve into the cultural significance of the “Qixi” festival.

The festival will specifically focus on showcasing the traditional wedding customs of the Naxi people. At the Lijiang Xuechuan Tourist Port, tourists will be treated to a captivating performance titled “Snow Mountain Testifies to Seeking Honey and Intangible Heritage”. This performance will include rituals such as “drinking sugar water,” “tying an apron,” and “crossing the brazier.” Additionally, visitors will receive free postcards featuring the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and red strings for “Tanabata”, a Japanese festival celebrated around the same time as Qixi.

Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on experiences, such as trying their hand at rubbing Dongba characters and tasting traditional wedding cakes.

Zhou Xiaolan, the director of the Quality Supervision Center of the Management Committee of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Provincial Tourism Development Zone, expressed his excitement about the event. He highlighted that the “Our Festival·Qixi Festival” has become a recurring success, enhancing the overall cultural experience for tourists visiting Lijiang and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain.

The festival aspires to cultivate a sense of family and national pride while promoting traditional virtues and encouraging the development of a new cultural identity.

With its captivating performances and immersive cultural experiences, the “Our Festival·Qixi Festival” is poised to enchant both locals and visitors alike, leaving a lasting impression and celebrating the vibrant traditions of Lijiang City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

