Expert advice: Pay close attention to the post-infection status of key populations such as the elderly, young and pregnant, use cautiously and seek medical treatment in time
.
Can infants and pregnant women be treated with new coronavirus? How to deal with persistent fever in the elderly and children? Under what circumstances do key populations such as the elderly, young and pregnant need to go to the hospital for treatment after infection?
How to effectively deal with the new crown with special groups of people who are “succumbed” is a topic of great concern to the public recently. Experts suggest that we should pay close attention to the post-infection status of key groups such as the elderly, young and pregnant, and seek medical treatment in a timely manner with caution.
Reporter: Xu Jian
Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency
