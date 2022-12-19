Home World Doha blames the Emirates but is ready to dump the scapegoat minister
World

Doha blames the Emirates but is ready to dump the scapegoat minister

by admin
Doha blames the Emirates but is ready to dump the scapegoat minister

Paris – Qatar’s defensive strategy in the Euroscandal moves on several levels. If one of the most classic reactions is the counterattack, and the threat advanced in the last few hours on energy supplies for the European Union, from Doha an attempt is made to indicate an alleged campaign against Qatar and in the meantime to find an internal scapegoat, which has already been identified in the current Minister of Labour, in a possible attempt to end the crisis

See also  Forgetting to turn off the microphone, the rich man exposes himself to killing his wives and destroying witnesses | Black giants mystery |

You may also like

Ukraine, new Russian attack on Kiev, also used...

2022 is the year that Europe will move...

Thailand, 33 missing in the sinking of a...

Our week chasing the Euroscandal like in a...

Doha threatens: “No gas to the EU” Italy...

“Comrade P.”: Panzeri denies everything like Greganti

At least 20 killed in cholera outbreak in...

Usa, eleven seriously injured by turbulence in flight...

Troops down in the dumps and Moscow sends...

The picture of Santa Claus above the envelopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy