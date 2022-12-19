Home Sports Messi on the throne of the world: he raises the Cup and is the best in the tournament. Reached Maradona
Messi on the throne of the world: he raises the Cup and is the best in the tournament. Reached Maradona

Messi on the throne of the world: he raises the Cup and is the best in the tournament. Reached Maradona

Pulce’s embrace with his mother Celia Maria and then with his children was moving: Pulce scored 7 goals in Qatar 2022 and in all he rose to 13 in the 26 appearances (record) in the final phase of a World Cup

After 7 Golden Balls, 4 Champions Leagues and an incredible series of trophies, he was only missing the World Cup. He had come close to her in 2014, in Brazil, when he had lost in the final after extra time against Germany. Today Leo Messi also took the World Cup, suffering until the penalty lottery where he converted the first shot of his training. He had scored a brace in the 120′, including the 3-2 in the second extra time, but it wasn’t enough for him because Mbappé had even signed a hat-trick, with which he took the title of top scorer of the tournament (8 goals).

