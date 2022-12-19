After 7 Golden Balls, 4 Champions Leagues and an incredible series of trophies, he was only missing the World Cup. He had come close to her in 2014, in Brazil, when he had lost in the final after extra time against Germany. Today Leo Messi also took the World Cup, suffering until the penalty lottery where he converted the first shot of his training. He had scored a brace in the 120′, including the 3-2 in the second extra time, but it wasn’t enough for him because Mbappé had even signed a hat-trick, with which he took the title of top scorer of the tournament (8 goals).