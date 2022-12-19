If the balance sheet of Belluno’s economic activities has been positive, from exports to employment levels to tourism, uncertainties and fears remain for 2023. This was stated by the president of the Belluno Treviso Chamber of Commerce, Mario Pozza who yesterday met with the political authorities , religious, law enforcement and trade associations of the province for the traditional exchange of greetings. A tradition that was actually interrupted with Covid, but which has now resumed.

«2022 highlighted some critical issues», Pozza specified, «not due to the territory, such as the expensive energy, inflation and the finding of professionalised labour. There remains the knot of infrastructures that make this territory fragile, but which we hope will be resolved with the works for the Olympics. Belluno needs a breakthrough precisely on the infrastructural front», continued Pozza. “If one comes back here now, one risks finding the same situation as 60 years ago. We hope that the Olympic structures are ready for the international appointment».

Let us not forget, however, that the year that is about to end saw the solution of two important crises that risked turning into social bombs: Acc and Ceramica Dolomite, as recalled by the president of the Province himself, Roberto Padrin who took these two as examples events to call all the territories and all their protagonists to unity, not forgetting the important role of the former minister Federico D’Incà in the solution of the two events.

Pozza makes no forecasts for 2023 also because “the international context is all in flux, but I trust in the resilience of our companies and in the model of the small and medium-sized enterprise which is more agile and allows for faster investments than the large ones”.

But he says he is worried about the stability of neighborhood shops. «I am very concerned about neighborhood shops which cannot compete with e-commerce which is becoming increasingly strong, and which is also putting large shopping centers in difficulty».

And this is why Confcommercio is betting everything on the law of the mountain. “This can really make a difference for our territory,” underlines Luca Dal Poz, director of traders. “We are all referring to a significant turning point on this law, which we hope will arrive as soon as possible”.

In the meantime, the Chamber of Commerce is refining its tools in view of the Olympics, which remain the objective of all the work that will be done from here on out: «We are investing in tourism promotion and the transformation of the DMOs into Foundations in which we enter to support will be a major push. As president of Assocamerestero too, I will bring the beauties of this territory abroad, while continuing to push with the fairs that are already being held. A few hours ago I also joined the Board of Directors of the International Federation of Cinema and Television of Sporting Events (Ficts) as the only Italian representative and in this role of link between the world of business and sports promotion I will try once more to promote our Olympics». A key appointment on which even the Undersecretary for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Massimo Bitonci reassured the government’s help and support.