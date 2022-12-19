original title:

China Securities Regulatory Commission: SSE 50 stock index options are officially listed for trading today

With the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the SSE 50 stock index options were listed and traded on the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) this morning (December 19). The SSE 50 stock index options listed today have a total of 6 contract months, including a total of 138 contracts for call and put options. SSE 50 stock index futures were listed on the China Financial Futures Exchange in 2015, and have been operating smoothly for seven years. From January to November this year, the cumulative turnover was 11.7 trillion yuan. Experts pointed out that the listing of SSE 50 stock index options can provide more basic risk management tools for financial institutions to innovate. Financial institutions can better manage stock spot prices and volatility risks through the comprehensive use of basic derivatives such as stock index futures and stock index options, which will promote the pace of institutional financial innovation to a certain extent, while better meeting social wealth management needs. , which is conducive to gradually optimizing the investor structure of the stock market, optimizing the market ecology, and enhancing the competitiveness of financial institutions.

At present, China Financial Futures Exchange has listed 10 financial futures and options, including: 4 stock index futures (CSI 300, SSE 50, CSI 500 and CSI 1000 stock index futures), 3 treasury bond futures ( 2-year, 5-year and 10-year treasury bond futures), 3 stock index options (CSI 300, CSI 1000 and SSE 50 stock index options).

(CCTV reporter Shi Sining and Li Huibin)