the Philadelphia 76ers qualified for the second round of the playoffs

Paul Reed of the Philadelphia Sixers scores against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York on April 22, 2023. SARAH STIER / AFP

The Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth victory over the Brooklyn Nets (88-96) on Saturday April 22, thus qualifying for the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the NBA playoffs. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, won Saturday against the LA Clippers (100-112) and take a 3-1 lead in this series of the first round.

Deprived of their star pivot Joel Embiid, who injured his right knee, the Sixers were able to count on Tobias Harris (25 points, 12 rebounds) and James Harden (17 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds) to eliminate the much inferior Nets.

Tyrese Maxey added 16 points and Paul Reed scored a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds) for “Philly” (Philadelphia’s nickname). It’s the first sweep of the Sixers (winning a playoff round without losing a game) since 1991, and the first best of seven games since 1985.

Interrogation sur Embiid

« Embiid is the MVP [pour “most valuable player”, “meilleur joueur”]. When we found out he wasn’t playing, I think it was an opportunity for everyone to pull together and understand that we had to win without him.”Harris said. “The whole group got together today. It’s a great victory for us and a good way to sweep series. »

Asked what message he would like to convey to Embiid, Harris replied: “Hurry up and get your ass back here. » Coach Doc Rivers, for his part, said he did not know if Embiid would be back in time for the start of the next round, which should begin next weekend. It is “probably fifty-fifty, at best”did he declare.

The Sixers will face the winner of the series between Boston and Atlanta in the next round, where the Celtics lead 2-1 before Game 4 on Sunday.

Suns shine against Clippers

Phoenix, after losing in the first meeting, recovered perfectly in this series against the LA Clippers, who had to do without Kawhi Leonard for two games and Paul George throughout the series.

In their absence, Russell Westbrook achieved one of his best performances with the Clippers (37 points), but it was not enough against the stars of the Suns, in particular the inevitable Kevin Durant, author of 31 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. “I am in good shape and I enjoy playingDurant said after the win. I’ve been away for several months this season and I’m happy to be here. »

His teammates were not unworthy: Devin Booker scored 30 points, took 9 rebounds and offered 7 assists, Chris Paul distributed assists and scored points and DeAndre Ayton distinguished himself with a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) .

NBA night continues Saturday, with the Milwaukee Bucks traveling to Miami for Game 3 with the two teams tied (1-1). The Bucks will have to play without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who injured his back in game 1. Finally, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers, the two franchises being tied (1-1).

