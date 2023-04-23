Ningxia Shizuishan advocates reading for all – Chinadaily.com.cn

On April 23, which is the 28th “World Book Day”, Shizuishan City, Ningxia, held the launching ceremony of “Scholarly Shizuishan·Protect seedlings to help grow·New Era of Reading Enjoyment” and “Green Bookmark Action” to advocate reading for all.

At the event site, the organizers awarded medals and certificates to outstanding organizations and promoters of national reading in Shizuishan City in 2022, presented books and “green bookmarks for protecting seedlings” to grassroots units, and issued “reading good books, enlightening wisdom, Enriching Life” national reading initiative.

Ma Huijuan, a deputy to the National People’s Congress, shared the story of “Reading Changes Life” on the spot, allowing the audience to truly feel the powerful power of reading. The flash-mob “Shizuishan Classical Chanting and Spreading” interprets the poetic life of different groups in Shizuishan City who enjoy reading , to show the happiness brought by reading, recite “Poetry Through the Eternal Aspirations for the Future”, “Never Forget the Original Mind and Read Forward” with rich voice and emotion, which is deafening, making the audience deeply immersed in the great power of classic masterpieces, and can’t help applauding and applauding.

“The atmosphere at the event was warm, and I felt the strong atmosphere and positive actions of our city to promote reading for all and build a scholarly society. Books are good friends in life. Improve intelligence, cultivate one’s morality through learning, and increase talents through learning.” Wang Yongquan, an audience member, said.

Reading is an important way for people to acquire knowledge, enlighten wisdom, and cultivate morality. In recent years, Shizuishan City has insisted on carrying out national reading and building scholarly Shizuishan throughout the entire process of national education, and has formed a global reading circle with comprehensive coverage, hierarchical linkage, and resource sharing within the city.

It is understood that during the reading month, Shizuishan City will also carry out in-depth themed reading activities, through activities such as classic recitation competitions, selection of reading talents, parent-child reading sharing sessions, intellectual property competitions, and the special action of “anti-pornography and anti-illegal protection seedlings 2023”, Leading the reading of the whole people to become a new trend. (Hu Dongmei, China Daily Ningxia reporter station)

