Mediterranean University – Articles

An event was held in the late afternoon of 27 June at the Mediterranean University which featured the boys of the university basketball and futsal teams, who distinguished themselves in the tournaments and national finals in which they participated.

Have you been present the Magnificent Rector Dr. Giuseppe Zimbalattiil General Manager Dr. Antonio Romeoil President CUS Eng. Francis Cirianniil Delegate for Sport, Wellness and relations with CUSI Prof. Ing. Giuseppe Barbarothe outgoing student representative of CSU, Eleonora La Fauci and the newly elected Emanuele Lagazzo and Giuseppe Surace.

The representatives of the University congratulated all the students who took part in the sporting initiatives and with the coaches Francesco and Gaetano Romeo, giving everyone a certificate in recognition of the brilliant results obtained in the season which has just ended. The students offered the newly won cup to the Rector.

At the end of the event, by all, the appointment was set for next September, with the aim of improving the results obtained while maintaining the team spirit and harmony that we have managed to create this year.

