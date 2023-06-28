“Lineage 2M” is updated today, adding blood alliance crack “Queen’s Hideout” | XFastest News

NCSOFT’s mobile game “Paradise 2M” was updated today (28th). The existing server has added a Clan Crack “Queen’s Hideout” and a new boss; the Falion server has opened the third floor area of ​​​​the Ivory Tower. Carry out multiple activities at the same time.

“Queen’s Hideout” is a Cracked Clan dungeon that is randomly paired with other Clan Clans. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:50 and 20:50, Clans with the 1st to 15th most active Blood Clans will be randomly matched. Clan alliances that have cracks enabled can enter the arena by pressing the “crack” icon on the right side of the mini-map, and can no longer enter the arena when the number of entrants is full.

“Queen’s Hideout” consists of 3 hunting areas:

[Experimental Incubation Room]The leader “Mappas” appears at the beginning of the crack. When knocked down, the booster stone will be automatically used, and a teleportation point will be created to go to the center of silence. The main items dropped by Mapas include “Rapier Instruction Book (Flash), Coat Sacred Scroll (Wings of Celine), Ring of Holy Power”.

[Dead Labor Field]The leader “Tisipone” appears at the beginning of the crack, and the main dropped items include “Assassination Cheats (Shadow Step), Coat Sacred Scroll (Celine’s Wings), Demon Boots” .

[The Heartland of Silence]The leader “Millemais” will appear on the stage 5 minutes after the start of the crack. If you do not knock down within 50 minutes of the progress time, you will enter the end waiting time and exit the stage. The main items dropped by Miller Mais include “Priest’s Record (combo shield), Book of Heirs (spiritual victory), Dynasty Ring”.

In addition, the existing server has added career breakthroughs and links to the second-level list; the Farion server has opened the third floor area of ​​​​the ivory tower. Details of the update can be found on the official website.

The official ongoing[Blood Alliance Convocation Order]event will end at 7/9 (Sunday) 23:59, as long as you take part in the challenge activities with members of the blood alliance or show the unity of the blood alliance and shoot a video, you can sign up. For more details, please visit the event page (

This update of “Lineage 2M” introduces many activities:

[Blood Alliance Assembly Season Ticket]: After 6/28 maintenance to 7/12 maintenance, during the event period, by completing daily missions and season missions, you can get season ticket experience points. When the season ticket level increases, you can get the corresponding level reward props. When you use gold coins to open high-quality rewards, you can get more reward rewards.

[Sparkling Determination Censer]: After 6/28 maintenance to 7/12 maintenance, during the event period, purchase the “Sparkling Jar (Event)” through the NPC “Mysterious Traveler Andra (Event)” in the blood alliance base area, and open the Shining Jar During the (event), you can randomly get one of the legendary/rare/hero-level “Shining Incense (event)”; use the shining incense (event) to hunt blood alliances, and you can get various rewards when the hunt is successful.

[Daily Offer of Blood Knights]: After maintenance on 6/28 to before maintenance on 7/12, during the event period, in addition to getting “Yin Haisa’s Favor*5,000” through daily discounts, you can also get additional main attendance rewards and Various props.

[Blood Knights Supplies]: After maintenance on 6/28 to before maintenance on July 5, during the event period, rewards will be sent by email at 12:00 and 18:00 every day, and you can get “Yin Haisa’s favor * 5,000, Blood Alliance Manager Supplies (Event)” and other reward items.

[Falion: The 3rd Secret of the Ivory Tower]: After 6/28 maintenance to 7/12 before maintenance, during the event period, you can get “Yin Haisa’s favor * 1,000” through daily discounts, and you can also get extra Accumulate login rewards and various props.

[Falion: Ivory Tower 3rd Expedition Season Ticket]: After 6/28 maintenance to 7/12 maintenance, during the event period, by completing daily tasks and season tasks, you can get season ticket experience points, current season tickets When the level increases, you can get the reward props of the corresponding level. When you use gold coins to open high-quality rewards, you can get more reward rewards.

[Falion: Ivory Tower Third Expedition Gift & Battlefield Auxiliary Magic Bronze Statue]: After 6/28 maintenance to 7/5 maintenance, during the event period, reward items will be sent every day at 12:00 and 18:00. Obtain “Yin Haisa’s Favor*1,000, Hidden Ivory Tower Adventure Bag (Event)”.

In addition, during the event period, talk to the NPC “Ivory Tower Expedition Battlefield Auxiliary Magic Bronze Statue (Event)” in each village and in the hall of the Beona ruins, and you will get the “Battlefield Blessing” auxiliary magic.

[Falion: Ivory Tower Blood League Hunting]: After 6/28 maintenance ~ before 7/5 maintenance, during the event period, only one dimensional key is needed to open the blood alliance hunting dungeons of all difficulties; when successfully conquering the blood alliance hunting final BOSS , you can get 2 times the Dimensional Fame Box (engraving) reward.

[Falion: Ivory Tower Gathering Blood Alliance Base]: After 6/28 maintenance to 7/5 maintenance, during the event period, the production cost of “Unity Key” will be greatly reduced, and the number of purchases for “Pine Wand Box” will be doubled. After hunting the BOSS, you can get rich rewards including “Honor Badge (Engrave), Monarch Fame Box (Engrave), Honor Contribution Reward Box (Engrave)” and so on.

