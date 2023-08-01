AMD to Release Three New Graphics Card Models at Gamescom Cologne in August: RX 7900, RX 7800, and RX 7700

Recently, AMD has been making waves in the graphics card market with their RX 7000 series. They have already released three models – the RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, and RX 7600. However, they didn’t stop there. Just recently, AMD launched a special version of the RX 7900 GRE in China, catering specifically to the Chinese market. But the news doesn’t end there. AMD has announced that they will be releasing three more models at Gamescom Cologne in August.

The upcoming graphics cards are the RX 7900, RX 7800, and RX 7700. While the latter two are expected, the RX 7900 (without XT/XTX) is quite a surprise. It has been rarely heard of before. Reports suggest that this model will be shipped in limited quantities to the United States and Europe.

Looking at the specifications, the RX 7900 has 70 CU units, the RX 7900 XT has 84 units, the flagship RX 7900 XTX boasts 96 units, and the recently launched RX 7900 GRE has 80 CU units. This indicates that the RX 7900 may be primarily targeted towards the European and American markets, while the slightly higher-spec RX 7900 GRE is aimed at the Chinese market. This move makes sense considering the fierce competition in China, where NVIDIA graphics cards currently dominate.

As for the recommended selling prices, AMD is reportedly grappling with determining the specific prices for these three graphics cards. However, there are estimated price ranges available. The RX 7900 is expected to be priced between $579 and $649, the RX 7800 between $499 and $549, and the RX 7700 between $399 and $449.

While the price ranges may seem relatively close, they have a significant impact on profit margins. If the lower limit price is chosen, these graphics cards can be seen as cost-effective options. However, if the upper limit price is selected, it may be challenging for AMD to compete with the NVIDIA RTX 40 series. NVIDIA’s offerings, with features like ray tracing and DLSS 3, may be more enticing to consumers.

With the upcoming release of the RX 7700/7800/7900, it remains to be seen whether AMD can win the support of gamers once again. The graphics card market is highly competitive, and AMD will need to offer compelling features and pricing to capture the attention of consumers.

