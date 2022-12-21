original title:

Expert: “Fuyang” is a common case of new coronavirus infection, the infectivity is extremely low, no need to panic

On December 20, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to introduce the medical services for key populations. Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital, answered the questions about “Fuyang” that everyone has been concerned about recently.

Wang Guiqiang said that “Fuyang” should be called “re-detection”. In fact, the virus or nucleic acid is still positive, but because of the detection and sampling methods and the intermittent nature of detoxification, it leads to the situation of being positive and negative.

There are many reasons for “Fuyang”. The first is that the collection of test samples may not be standardized, resulting in false negatives. The second is that when the patient is in the recovery period, some nucleic acid fragments may remain, and the test will be positive. At present, we use antigen for detection. If the antigen is negative and the nucleic acid test is positive, this situation is not called “Fuyang”, because the sensitivity of antigen detection is lower than that of nucleic acid detection, so whether it is “Fuyang” should be determined. Nucleic acid detection was used as a standard. Sampling is also a very important part of the testing process. For example, nasopharyngeal swabs are more accurate, but oropharyngeal swabs are less accurate.

From the perspective of the incidence of “Fuyang”, the original strains in the past had a “Fuyang” rate of 5% to 15%, and the current “Fuyang” rate of the Omicron strain has not increased overall.

Regarding the harmfulness and infectivity of “Fuyang” in the future, a lot of research has been done in the past, including virus isolation. All “Fuyang” patients did not isolate the virus after virus isolation, and did not see “Fuyang” Patients lead to further transmission, so we say that after “Fuyang” its infectivity is extremely low, but we also emphasize that people with elderly people at home and around, such “Fuyang” people should also take good personal protection, To avoid further infection of the elderly and other people with underlying diseases. From the point of view of harm, the people in “Fuyang” basically have no symptoms, but are only positive for nucleic acid, but there are also some individuals who will experience some discomfort, cough, and residual symptoms. Overall, “Fuyang” is a relatively common case of new coronavirus infection. In a situation where the infectivity is extremely low, there is no need to panic. (Headquarters reporter Shi Yingchun and Jin Danni)