Experts warn – First heat wave expected: Carinthia activates heat protection plan

The heat is gathering momentum: Loud Geosphere Austria – Regional office Carinthia the first heat wave of the year will start today, Monday. The peak is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with maximum values ​​of up to around 34 degrees – on Thursday even maximum values ​​of 35 degrees are possible. “For this reason, the Carinthian heat protection plan was activated for the first time this year, which means that recommendations and concrete behavioral and immediate measures were sent to more than 900 facilities, in particular old people’s and nursing homes, hospitals, rescue organizations and childcare facilities,” health officer Beate informed Prettner (SPÖ).

