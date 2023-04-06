Home News Explanatory Note – The Journal
Explanatory Note – The Journal

Yesterday a related news was published about a permit not granted to the Providencia church for the development of the Via Crucis procession next Good Friday, in which the Governor was blamed in the headline, therefore the newspaper El Diario clarifies that said information is not the responsibility of the institutions of said institution, clarifying that the authority is the Secretary of Government of Pereira

