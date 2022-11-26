Exploitation of immigrant labour, 5 arrests and 4 complaints in the province of Treviso. It is the balance sheet of an operation carried out in the last few hours by the carabinieri in the Castellana area.

Exhausting work shifts of up to 10/12 hours a day in Chinese-run textile and shoe companies with a wage of 3.20 euros per hour.

In a company in Altivole, 4 Chinese were arrested for crimes of illicit intermediation and labor exploitation, aggravated, continued and in competition, aiding and abetting illegal immigration, aggravated, continued: a 48-year-old, a 46-year-old, a 45-year-old in handcuffs and a 51-year-old, all of Chinese origin living in the area.

The 4 were arrested while they were carrying out surveillance and control activities against two workers of Pakistani origin, hired on a “part-time” contract, and a compatriot identified on the spot, but not currently engaged in work duties. A complaint was also filed against them for aiding and abetting the illegal immigration of two of their compatriots.

In Borso, a 41-year-old Chinese woman was arrested for the same crimes, who carried out surveillance and control activities on 8 workers of Pakistani origin engaged in manpower duties, 6 of whom were hired on a “part-time” contract and 2 without residency permit. A compatriot of the woman was reported for the same reasons.

Reported in Asolo for the same reasons, in a textile laboratory three Chinese, two women and a man who exploited the work of 5 workers, three Pakistanis and two Chinese.

All three controlled companies were fined tens of thousands of euros for administrative violations and their activity suspended.