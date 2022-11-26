original title:

Turkish Vice President: Turkey and Egypt remain in touch on normalization of relations

According to a report by Anadolu News Agency on November 25 local time, Turkish Vice President Oktay said on the same day that Turkey and Egypt continue to maintain contacts for the normalization of bilateral relations.

On the 20th local time, Turkish President Erdogan and Egyptian President Sisi shook hands and talked during the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt deteriorated after the then Egyptian President Morsi was dismissed by the military in July 2013. In November of the same year, after Egypt announced the expulsion of the Turkish ambassador to Egypt and lowered the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Turkey announced reciprocal measures.

Since last year, Turkey-Egypt relations have shown signs of thawing. In May 2021, Turkey and Egypt held “exploratory talks” in Cairo on the normalization of bilateral relations. In April 2022, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu stated that Turkey is taking measures to normalize relations with Egypt. In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was “not impossible” for Turkey to start a high-level dialogue with Egypt. (Headquarters reporter Chen Huihui)