On the afternoon of March 31, 2023, all the faculty and staff of Zhengzhou No. 7 Senior High School gathered in the academic lecture hall to carry out a demonstration activity sharing of “New Curriculum, New Textbook, and New Teaching” with the theme of “Exploring the Essence of Subjects and Practicing Subject Education”. Exchange.

At the meeting, Huang Guangli, an English teacher from Zhengzhou No. 7 Senior Middle School, Wang Chenyang, a chemistry teacher, Wang Xueying, a physical education teacher, and Huo Manruo, a Chinese teacher, shared their learning experience and reflection on practice as teacher representatives.

Teacher Huang Guangli from the English group shared her learning experience on the theme of “From subject teaching to subject education”. She started from the experience and reflection in the “three new” exhibition activities and reflected on practice, from theoretical learning, practical reflection and improvement measures. She reported in two aspects. She said that through the teaching and research activities, the English group further discussed how to optimize the overall design of the unit based on the big concept, clarified the course analysis, refined the big concept, planned the teaching process, and insisted on the implementation path of embedded evaluation. Provide reference for the overall teaching of the unit step by step.

Teacher Wang Chenyang from the chemistry group explained the diversified development of chemistry curriculum reform and the improvement of his own specialty in the face of the “three new reforms” from the following three aspects: the implementation of the “three new”, heterogeneous in the same class; subject education, school-based practice; expert guidance, and looking forward to the future. Level and literacy, as well as the core concept of emphasizing experimental innovation. Wang Chenyang said that in the future, the chemistry group will use the provincial-level discipline base as the starting point, continue to explore key links in curriculum, teaching, evaluation, and teacher team building, and play a demonstration and leading role, so that the school’s chemistry discipline will become a Henan province. The provincial high school chemistry education curriculum development center, teaching research center, teacher training center, education evaluation center, demonstration and promotion center, in order to promote the effective implementation of the “three new” and improve the quality of chemistry education, Zhengzhou No. 7 Senior Middle School His wisdom and experience make the ideal of subject education truly shine into reality!

Teacher Wang Xueying of the sports group talked about three aspects: core sports literacy; implementing core sports literacy in the classroom; and reshaping curriculum construction based on core sports literacy. She said that the teachers of the physical education group should be good at using resources and create situations to solve real problems. Constantly improve one’s own “kung fu”, find out the deficiencies, deepen the content, standardize the format according to the optimization and upgrading, form a scientific, effective and standardized physical education curriculum system, and promote the development of physical education teaching.

Teacher Huo Manruo of the language group shared the learning experience of “Ordinary is colorful, new is flying light”. Teacher Huo Manruo started from the observation of classroom demonstration seminars in the unit teaching of high school Chinese task groups, and focused on teaching materials. The editor-in-chief Mr. Wen Rumin mentioned “keeping the right” and “innovating” to carry out the report, mainly from the practice of educating people, combining reading and writing; attaching importance to classical Chinese, forming a whole book reading teaching mode across learning task groups, and focusing on speculative reading There are three aspects of expression. She said that the language group will take this opportunity to focus on the construction of the language discipline.

Subsequently, Wang Baojun, principal of Zhengzhou No. 7 Senior Middle School, made a concluding speech. He said,The exchange results of today’s “three new” exhibition summary meeting are thoughtful, thoughtful, innovative, and in-depth. We have handed in a satisfactory answer. The high-level classroom demonstrations of the three teaching and research groups of English, chemistry, and physical education have been affirmed by the country’s top experts and won honors for the school; the three subject groups have demonstrated to the whole country Zhengzhou No. 7 Senior High School’s understanding of the new curriculum, Practice, exploration, and our summary and improvement, “seeing the whole body at a glance”, these represent the continuous progress of the school and are successful; through this activity, our awareness of subject education has been significantly strengthened, from the speeches of the teachers and Discourse system, our academic atmosphere is strong, and the teachers’ self-confidence is enhanced; at the same time, the teachers have a strong sense of teamwork, strive for excellence in design, team combat, etc. Why are these activities carried out, what are the new courses and new education, and how should they be done? The root of all this comes from “liberal education”. Everything we do is carried out under the guidance of this concept. From subject courses to subject education to our achievements, the foothold lies in “liberal education” .

