Exploring Inner Mongolia: A Reporter’s Journey of Ink, Mud, and Sweat

Exploring Inner Mongolia: Journalists Embrace the Spirit of Hard Work and Discovery

Store more ink, soak more mud, sweat more

People’s Daily Gong Yuhua

From September 4th to 9th, a group of 40 senior night editors and outstanding journalists embarked on a research and training expedition to Inner Mongolia, organized by the China Journalists Association. The purpose of this trip was to delve into the rich culture and history of Inner Mongolia, as well as witness the region’s progress in green and low-carbon development.

The team visited various cultural museums, research institutions, communities, and villages to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese civilization’s evolution and the unity of all ethnic groups. Additionally, they explored the Ma’anshan Forest Farm and the “Chinese Journalist Forest,” where they observed innovative measures in integrated protection of natural resources and inspected key industrial projects.

During the expedition, one reporter described the experience as a valuable opportunity to venture beyond the confines of their usual role. They emphasized the significance of accumulating knowledge and experiences, likening it to “saving ink” – an essential resource for journalists. The visits to the museums further enriched their understanding of local history and culture, while enhancing their ability to interpret current events and anticipate future developments.

Another important lesson that emerged during the trip was the importance of getting their hands dirty, metaphorically speaking. Journalists, particularly those based in cities, sometimes face limitations due to their urban upbringing. This is why the journalists cherished the opportunity to immerse themselves in the grassroots level of Inner Mongolia. They noted the need to dip into “muddy water” – to experience firsthand the realities of life in the region. The team witnessed the success of projects like the photovoltaic power generation project and the Ma’anshan Forest Farm, both of which demonstrated the significant impact of sustainable development on local communities.

The spirit of hard work was evident throughout the expedition. In today’s fast-paced era, journalists must continuously expand their knowledge and skills to keep pace with new developments. The journalists emphasized the need to enhance investigative abilities, embrace new fields, and stay attuned to current affairs. The team was greatly moved by the dedication of medical professionals at Inner Mongolia University for Nationalities and the Affiliated Hospital, as well as the positive actions taken by journalists across the country in promoting environmental conservation efforts.

The trip to Inner Mongolia served as a solid training ground for the journalists, allowing them to broaden their horizons, improve their skills, and witness the region’s remarkable progress. The expedition concluded with a call for journalists to continue their hard work, to accumulate knowledge and experiences, and to tell the stories of China well.

