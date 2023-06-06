Exports of cranberries from the US increased by 80%

From September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, the United States exported approximately 332,167 100-pound barrels of cranberries to Latin America, and Colombia is the second largest destination country in the region, accounting for the 12.5% ​​of the total export volume.

Colombia has increased its consumption of cranberries and the figures show it, since from 2017/18 to 2021/22 exports of this original ‘Superfruit’ from the US to our country increased by 80%, from 23,020 to 41,451 100 pound barrels. “Colombia is a long-standing market for the US industry, with export shipments since 2003/04. However, the volume has increased in recent years. We hope to continue on the growth trajectory and increase exports by at least 15%,” said Danny Raulerson – Executive Director of the Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC).

The United States Cranberry Marketing Committee, known as the CMC, represents all cranberry growers and distributors in the country. CMC members are aware that Colombia is at the forefront of the latest culinary trends and that Colombian consumers have enthusiastically embraced cranberries since their first arrival in our country, especially in specialized culinary sectors. However, for CMC it is very important to also reach the homes of Colombians.

“Our objective is that Colombians, both in the gastronomic industry and the final consumer, learn more about our original ‘Superfruit’ from the United States; its unique flavor, its health benefits and its versatility when cooking. We want Colombians to increasingly incorporate cranberries (red blueberries) into their market”, added Danny Raulerson – executive director of CMC.

About the production of cranberries

It should be noted that cranberry production in the United States is estimated to reach a total of 7,833,267 100-pound barrels in 2022/23. From September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, exports accounted for 53% of production. In recent years, these have fluctuated between 30% and 53% of production.

The cranberry is considered America’s original ‘Superfruit’. It is native to the country and one of three commonly grown fruits that originated in North America, so it has strong ties to American history.

Cranberries require very specific conditions for their production and harvest, including very low temperatures for the fruit to develop. They are only grown in the northernmost states of the United States (bordering Canada), mainly Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. Colombia, being a tropical country, does not have the necessary climatic conditions to produce cranberries (red blueberries) naturally.

The cultivation and harvesting processes are done in swamps in the fall season, generally from mid-September to mid-November. They are then taken to local processing plants to be turned into dried cranberries, juice, and other products. Subsequently, these are distributed both nationally and internationally for sale.

The production and marketing of cranberries (red blueberries) is carried out by more than 1,100 small family farmers, ranging from the fourth, fifth and even sixth generation.

Cranberry production is also highly sustainable. Although its cultivation requires a significant amount of water, this is recycled on site and reused year after year. Additionally, for every acre of cranberry bog, 5.5 acres of wild marsh are required to surround it, ensuring wetland conservation.

From the Cranberry Marketing Committee of the United States, they will continue with the work of making Colombians aware of this fruit, its properties and applications.