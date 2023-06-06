Home » Rector’s appointments are published in the Official Gazette.
News

Rector’s appointments are published in the Official Gazette.

by admin

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s rector appointments to 13 universities were published in the Official Gazette. According to the decision, Afyon Kocatepe University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Mehmet Karataş has been appointed as the Rector of Biruni University, Prof. Dr. Adnan Yüksel has been appointed as the Rector of Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Dalgar has been appointed as the Rector of Bursa Uludağ University, Prof. Dr. Feridun Yılmaz has been appointed as the Rector of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Prof. Dr. Ramadan […]

See also  Crises in Ukraine or the Sahel are not faced with simplifications - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Our province releases the 2023 General College Entrance...

Science: Air measurements could provide data on biodiversity

Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ...

They find the oldest footprint of a ‘Homo...

Foreign Minister Baerbock and Labor Minister Heil want...

Exports of cranberries from the US increased by...

BMG confuses sales with earnings

Tchangaï Mozaire, sporting director of ASKO: “We did...

Charges for approving an inexperienced entity a pavement...

Picasso painting auctioned for 3.4 million euros in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy