Rector’s appointments are published in the Official Gazette.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s rector appointments to 13 universities were published in the Official Gazette. According to the decision, Afyon Kocatepe University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Mehmet Karataş has been appointed as the Rector of Biruni University, Prof. Dr. Adnan Yüksel has been appointed as the Rector of Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Dalgar has been appointed as the Rector of Bursa Uludağ University, Prof. Dr. Feridun Yılmaz has been appointed as the Rector of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Prof. Dr. Ramadan […]

