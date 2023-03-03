This man was being requested for the crime of drug trafficking.

Uniforms of the CAI Alpes, who reached 3A Street with Carrera 31, San Carlos neighborhood, enforced the current arrest warrant for Jorge Enrique Oviedo Garrido, 28 years old, recognized for committing crimes in this sector.

The prisoner, who has a record for the crimes of qualified theft, culpable personal injury, drug trafficking, prisoner escape, and rape to another’s room, was left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, and possession of narcotic drugs to serve a prison sentence. 5 years and 4 months in prison.