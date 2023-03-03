Home Sports Real Madrid – FC Barcelona
Sports

Real Madrid – FC Barcelona

Real Madrid – FC Barcelona

03/03/2023 at 00:52

CET


For the first time since these statistics were recorded, Real Madrid did not shoot on goal at the Bernabéu

This is an unprecedented event in the 338 official matches played at home in the last fifteen years

Barça came out the winner of the classic at the Santiago Bernabéu and they did it in a way they are not used to, with a football far removed from the attacking game that so many times earned them victory in the Madrid fiefdom. This time he was pragmatic, aware that he was arriving with many casualties and after two consecutive defeats. Xavi did not hide that Real Madrid were favorites in the previous one.

And yet, the blaugrana’s plan went perfectly because they showed an enormous capacity to suffer and spectacular solidarity in defense. So much so that Ancelotti’s men were not able to shoot even once between the three sticks, an unprecedented event, at least since these types of statistics were recorded, as ‘MisterChip’ explains on Twitter.

According to this account, the whites had not failed to shoot on goal at home in the last 338 official matchesthose disputed during the last fifteen years.

