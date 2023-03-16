Home News Extension of the Exception Regime is approved to continue the War Against Gangs
Extension of the Exception Regime is approved to continue the War Against Gangs

Extension of the Exception Regime is approved to continue the War Against Gangs

At the initiative of President Nayib Bukele, the Legislative Assembly approves a new extension to the Exception Regime to guarantee the continuity of the War Against Gangs and the well-being of the population.

The Exception Regime is a successful security measure that has generated irrefutable results, allowing more than 65,000 terrorists to be removed from the streets and restoring peace to communities historically besieged by gangs.

“The War Against Gangs is not over. This is only part of the refounding that is being done in the country. There is still more to do,” said the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro.

He explained that “previous governments were cowards, they only thought about votes. Thank God things have changed and will continue to do so because there are still no terrorists to capture.”

The Exception Regime, implemented since March 27 to deal with the phenomenon of violence, will have thirty more days, in order to continue with the frontal attack against the illegal activities and crimes of gangs in urban and rural areas of the three areas of the country.

