Gathered in plenary session on April 6, 2023, the deputies unanimously authorized the extension of the state of security emergency for 12 months in the Savannah region from March 13, 2023. An act motivated by three main reasons.

The adoption of the law aims to put jihadist groups out of harm’s way, we are informed. The action, in fact, is part of a threefold approach, namely, “the protection of the defense and security forces, the protection of citizens and their property. Then, it allows to put the defense and security forces in the best possible conditions, to maintain the vigilance of the populations and to adapt the fight according to the evolution of the population. »

The number 2 of the Republic, Yawa Tsègan congratulated the deputies for their high sense of duty and responsibility and above all, for the work of co-construction which is developing the common heritage. It is in this, she continues, “that we are committed to seeking the interests of our nation, of the Togolese people, of fellow citizens and we must support the government in this dynamic”.

She also took the opportunity to thank all the defense and security forces, all the senior army officers in their respective rank and quality alongside the President of the Republic, Chief of the Armed Forces who, in a spirit of anticipation and vision for the nation, had already planned everything through the refoundation and reorganization of the army. “What has led today to a structuring of this army in order to face the security challenges of the moment. commented the President of the National Assembly.

The state of emergency is an exceptional regime which justifies the taking of exceptional measures to deal with a serious danger, perilous circumstances, unforeseeable on a given territory, for a well-defined period.

Atha Assan