Home News The most beautiful churches in Colombia in pictures
News

The most beautiful churches in Colombia in pictures

by admin
The most beautiful churches in Colombia in pictures

The most beautiful churches in Colombia in pictures

Credits:
Social networks

Primate Cathedral (Bogota)

Located in the historic center of the capital, exactly in the Plaza de Bolívar, the imposing stone construction with golden details is a mandatory stop during the biggest week.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Wikipedia

A place to remember the history of the country next to the Palace of Justice and the Congress that are around it.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Bogota City Hall

Salt Cathedral (Zipaquirá, Cundinamarca)

This cathedral is built inside the Salt Mines of the municipality of Zipaquirá, there is no doubt that it is an unforgettable experience.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Salt Cathedral – Facebook

The Lord of Miracles (Buga, Valle del Cauca)

One of the most visited religious tourist destinations in Colombia, receiving more than 3 million visitors, both local and foreign, a year.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Facebook

La Ermita Church (Cali – Valle del Cauca)

The eye-catching church made in the Gothic style has become a symbol of ‘Heaven Branch’.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Facebook

San Pedro Claver (Cartagena)

One of the favorite churches for both residents and tourists to hold their weddings in the city, located in the historic sector of Cartagena.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Twitter

Las Lajas Sanctuary (Ipiales, Nariño)

Its beautiful stone architecture and stained glass windows give life to one of the most beautiful churches in the country with its neo-Gothic style, becoming considered the most beautiful church in the world due to the place where it is built.

See also  Lazio Region, Euromedia-Research survey: only D'Amato would win over Gasparri and Lollobrigida

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Wikipedia

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Barichara – Santander)

Built in honor of the ‘Virgin of the Rock’, it is an impressive piece of stone architecture decorated by its large wooden gates and ornamentation that open the doors to its visitors.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Facebook

Our Lady of the Rosary (Manizales – Caldas)

Considered the tallest cathedral in the national territory, with a height of 106 meters, which amazes its visitors with its combination of Gothic, neo-Romanesque and Byzantine styles.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Twitter

Church of Santa Bárbara (Mompox – Bolívar)

On the façade adorned with crowns, flowers, palm trees, the Baroque-style building has a tower on the right side and a beautiful balcony.

The most beautiful churches in Colombia
Credits:
Twitter

You may also like

Raphael, Agostino Chigi and the passion for the...

‘Last justice’ reaction to the court…

Dozens of rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

Employees angry and forced to work overtime? Insider:...

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Scientific...

D1 Lonato / J23: Sara Sport in free...

Curious platform helps users start credit life

France: Cgt, 400,000 demonstrators in the square in...

We are 8,095,498 inhabitants in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS

Hallucinogens were already consumed in the Bronze Age

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy