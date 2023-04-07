The most beautiful churches in Colombia in pictures
Primate Cathedral (Bogota)
Located in the historic center of the capital, exactly in the Plaza de Bolívar, the imposing stone construction with golden details is a mandatory stop during the biggest week.
A place to remember the history of the country next to the Palace of Justice and the Congress that are around it.
Salt Cathedral (Zipaquirá, Cundinamarca)
This cathedral is built inside the Salt Mines of the municipality of Zipaquirá, there is no doubt that it is an unforgettable experience.
The Lord of Miracles (Buga, Valle del Cauca)
One of the most visited religious tourist destinations in Colombia, receiving more than 3 million visitors, both local and foreign, a year.
La Ermita Church (Cali – Valle del Cauca)
The eye-catching church made in the Gothic style has become a symbol of ‘Heaven Branch’.
San Pedro Claver (Cartagena)
One of the favorite churches for both residents and tourists to hold their weddings in the city, located in the historic sector of Cartagena.
Las Lajas Sanctuary (Ipiales, Nariño)
Its beautiful stone architecture and stained glass windows give life to one of the most beautiful churches in the country with its neo-Gothic style, becoming considered the most beautiful church in the world due to the place where it is built.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Barichara – Santander)
Built in honor of the ‘Virgin of the Rock’, it is an impressive piece of stone architecture decorated by its large wooden gates and ornamentation that open the doors to its visitors.
Our Lady of the Rosary (Manizales – Caldas)
Considered the tallest cathedral in the national territory, with a height of 106 meters, which amazes its visitors with its combination of Gothic, neo-Romanesque and Byzantine styles.
Church of Santa Bárbara (Mompox – Bolívar)
On the façade adorned with crowns, flowers, palm trees, the Baroque-style building has a tower on the right side and a beautiful balcony.