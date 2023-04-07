Cat. For the agility and leaps from one side of the goal to the other, but also for that air watchful e austere. Which would fit perfectly on the manifesto of Steinlen: the black Cat. Yes, also because of the inseparable long suitordinarily in summer or winter, rigorously black. Bernard Lama is an icon: one who has influenced and probably changed the role of doorman between the 80s and 90s. Explosiveagile, brave: spectacular but without looking for spectacularity, as instead often happened to the imaginative goalkeepers of that era.

He was born in France, but grew up in Guyana and he leaves us his heart when he returns to Europe: from the youth teams he arrives at Lille in 1981. It is the third doormandoes not play but the potential is understood and he is sent to gain experience before ad Abbevillein the third division, but without finding space and then al Besancon, in second, playing owner and leading the team to safety thanks to his parades. He returns to Lille in 1984 as Mottet’s second, in 1986 becomes holder and also manages to score a goal, from a penalty on the last day against lo Laval stadium. It will also be his last game at Lille: the contract is not renewed and he gets married first at Metzfor one season, then al Brest and then to Lens where he plays very well, scores one more goal, always from a penalty against his former Metz team-mates and is signed by the club at the end of the season Paris Saint Germain. It will become a mito with the Parisian shirt, making known to the world his black tracksuit, his gaudy shirts but above all his incredible saves. In the first season he wins the French Cupand shows how good he is at Coppa Uefain an incredible ride that leads the PSG of Arthur George in the semifinals after eliminating the Napoli by Ranieri, Anderlechtil Real Madridending up defeated by Juventus who will then raise the trophy.

Meanwhile a 30 years also conquers the French national: made his debut against Israel and immediately became a starter in the unfortunate qualifiers a Usa 94 culminating in the elimination of France after the defeat against Bulgaria in home. He consoles himself by winning the title with PSG and being elected footballer of the year at home France Football: it had only happened once that recognition went to a goalkeeper, Carnus in 1970. He wins other trophies with the Parisians, also managing to raise a European title: the Cup Winners’ Cup 1996…the detail is that in that edition his team only concedes two goals in the seven matches from the round of 16 onwards, both since Parma eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Thanks to him there France reaches the semifinals Europeans of the 1996having saved the decisive penalty a Seedorf in the quarterfinals, but not repeated in the final against Republic Czech. In 1997 his relationship with the PSG was interrupted: he landed in London, al West Hambut only plays 12 games because he is tested positive for cannabis. He admits he “was too polite not to turn one down joint”: the disqualification is by suns two monthsbut cost him the starting position in the national team, which goes to Barthez. He is therefore the second Lama goalkeeper when France graduates sample of the world In the 1998. He returns to PSG, where he remains for another two years before ending his career at Rennes In the 2001after having participated, still from according to ad Euro 2000 with the national team.

After the experience as a footballer he returns to Guyanawhere he trains kids, without any nostalgia for Europe and for great football, even today he does 60 years: “Do you want to put stroll between the beach and the forest equatorial?”. Yes, the best French goalkeeper in history, proudly “black cat”.