Home News Google CEO: Search engine will add AI chat function
News

Google CEO: Search engine will add AI chat function

by admin
Google CEO: Search engine will add AI chat function

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he plans to integrate conversational artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its search engine. At the time of the rise of chatbots such as ChatGPT, the online search giant led by Pichai has already felt the pressure of competition and will not allow its opponents to focus on the former.

Pichai pointed out that the advanced capabilities of AI will greatly increase Google’s ability to answer search questions, and dismissed the notion that chatbots pose a threat to Google’s search business. “The opportunities ahead are far greater than ever before,” he said.

Google generates more than half of parent company Alphabet’s revenue, and Pichai is also chief executive of both companies.

Pichai mentioned, “Can people ask Google questions in the future and talk to a large language model (Large Language Model, LLM) while searching? The answer is yes.” But he did not disclose the exact launch timetable.

further reading

Hot demand ChatGPT Plus discontinued

Innovation cannot create problems Huang Tianmu warns ChatGPT

Australia’s Hood accuses ChatGPT of inauthentic content and intends to file a lawsuit

The post Google CEO: Search engine will add AI chat function appeared first on Business Times.

See also  Colombia calls in Munich for a demilitarized approach to security

You may also like

Raphael, Agostino Chigi and the passion for the...

‘Last justice’ reaction to the court…

Dozens of rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

Employees angry and forced to work overtime? Insider:...

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Scientific...

D1 Lonato / J23: Sara Sport in free...

Curious platform helps users start credit life

France: Cgt, 400,000 demonstrators in the square in...

We are 8,095,498 inhabitants in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS

Hallucinogens were already consumed in the Bronze Age

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy