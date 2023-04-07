Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he plans to integrate conversational artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its search engine. At the time of the rise of chatbots such as ChatGPT, the online search giant led by Pichai has already felt the pressure of competition and will not allow its opponents to focus on the former.

Pichai pointed out that the advanced capabilities of AI will greatly increase Google’s ability to answer search questions, and dismissed the notion that chatbots pose a threat to Google’s search business. “The opportunities ahead are far greater than ever before,” he said.

Google generates more than half of parent company Alphabet’s revenue, and Pichai is also chief executive of both companies.

Pichai mentioned, “Can people ask Google questions in the future and talk to a large language model (Large Language Model, LLM) while searching? The answer is yes.” But he did not disclose the exact launch timetable.

