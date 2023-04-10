news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 APR – “Hello everyone. In recent months my home address has become public for some reason, leading many people to gather under my apartment, ring the bell and ask for photos and autographs. Even if I’m always really happy to be available for you and I really appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and don’t come to my house.”



The appeal, made in three languages ​​(English, French and Italian) via an Instagram story, is from the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who in Montecarlo, where he resides as a Monegasque citizen, has increasingly difficulty in having some privacy , which he would particularly need given the difficult moment after the first three grands prix of the F1 World Championship, in which he only collected a seventh place in Saudi Arabia.



“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the street or on the track, but I won’t get off if you come visit me at home. Your support, both in person and on social media, means a lot to me, but c “That’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed. Happy Easter everyone.”



