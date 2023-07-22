face to face between the executive director of the WFP and Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive info in one click

The new executive director of the World Food Program (WFP), Mrs. Cindy McCain, was received this Thursday by the President of the Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

The partnership relations existing between Togo and the institution, particularly in terms of agricultural entrepreneurship, were at the center of the exchanges.

According to Ms. Cindy McCain, her mission was to meet the Head of State to thank him for the good partnership relations that exist between the WFP and Togo.

“Togo is a great partner, and we want to favor this relationship, especially in the context of strengthening the resilience of the Togolese people and the integration of young people in the field of agriculture. I thank the Head of State for this partnership between the World Food Program and Togo. It’s very important to see a country that really cares about its people,” Cindy McCain said after the meeting.

The World Food Program (WFP) is the world‘s leading humanitarian organization fighting hunger, providing food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

In Togo, these interventions are carried out within the framework of the 2022-2026 Country Strategic Plan and focus on strengthening national emergency response capacities, providing food assistance and supporting the resilience efforts of vulnerable communities.

Rachel Doubidji

