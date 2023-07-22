Car bomb exploded in Tame, its two occupants were killed and six soldiers were injured

The Quirón Task Force Command confirmed that on the afternoon of July 21, 2023, soldiers who were on the road that leads from Yopal – Casanare to Tame -Arauca, Naranjitos sector, were attacked with a truck packed with explosives.

In the terrorist action, a white Dimax van was driven in front of the checkpoint, whose two occupants died and their identity is unknown for now.

The Army points out that it has not been confirmed which group was responsible for this attack, since in the department of Arauca the dissidents of the Farc structure -10 and Substructure -28, and the Eastern War Front of the ELN commit crimes.

As a result of this cowardly criminal action, six soldiers suffered minor injuries and were evacuated by air to the municipality of Tame, where they are treated by specialized medical personnel. According to the medical part, at the moment, they are out of danger.

The urgent acts are being carried out by the SIJIN of the National Police.

National Government takes action

Through his twitter account, President Gustavo Petro ordered the Minister of Defense to travel to the department of Arauca from where he will personally attend to this event.

For his part, the Governor (e) of Arauca, Willinton Rodríguez, rejected the attack and pointed out that these acts hurt because they affect the population and the Military Forces.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

