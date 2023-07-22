Mini air conditioner + air purifier: bargain price, ridiculous consumption | A cold wind inside the house

Mini air conditioner, the must have of this summer – www.iPaddisti.it

It cools and purifies the air in record time. Here is the new gadget that will drive you crazy. Instant cold and low consumption.

The web today offers us a product that will be super useful especially in this particular period of high temperatures.

The torrid heat is starting to be felt more and more and for this reason measures are needed that allow you to live with adverse temperatures. Precisely for this reason today we will show you a product that has been around the web thanks to its great potential.

We are talking about a small, low-consumption air conditioner that can quickly refresh rooms. Among its main characteristics is the ability to make the air cold while maintaining its humidity and therefore avoiding negative effects on health.

Now let’s see specifically the characteristics of the product and above all its functioning. You are ready? Continue reading to find out more.

The compact mini air conditioner with maximum freshness

Coming from an Italian company, the portable air conditioner that has conquered the hearts of users has now been on the market for almost two years. The strong point of this product is not only its compactness but also the fact that it cools the air while maintaining its humidity. The mini air conditioner is able to quickly cool rooms starting from 50 m2 in about 10 minutes by continuously recirculating the air, eliminating various dust and impurities. Dust, bacteria and germs are just a bad memory and that’s thanks to the long-lasting filter. The air conditioner is powered by a normal socket and is equipped with a small tank where the air will be deposited. Furthermore, the icing on the cake is represented by consumption. Energy consumption is very low, only 600 watts.

Purifies the air and guarantees unprecedented freshness – www.iPaddisti.it

Technical features

Let’s now move on to the technical specifications of the product to understand its potential. As reported by the seller’s website, among these we find:

Instant cooling without drying the air; Cools 70 m2 in a short time; Maintains humidity levels; Filter capable of purifying the air from germs, dust and pollen; Adjustable thermostat for a constant temperature; Auto power off; Low energy consumption; Small and strong, portable everywhere; Silent mode.

